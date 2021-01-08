UWI Open Campus 2020 Graduation Ceremony Via Zoom January 13

Press Release

In accordance with the University’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision was taken to postpone all Presentation of Graduate Ceremonies to January 2021. As such, the 2020 Presentation of Graduates Ceremony for The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus will be held virtually on Wednesday, January 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Students will graduate from the Open Campus with degrees, certificates and diplomas in a wide range of subject areas. This year, 407 students will be participating in the virtual Presentation of Graduates Ceremony (302 Undergraduate, 90 Masters and 15 Doctoral degrees). Of these, approximately 90 students (including 10 Distinctions in Masters and 24 First Class Honours in Undergraduate degrees) emerge from The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia Site. The first of its kind for the Open Campus, the ceremony promises to be a memorable event viewed by stakeholders within the Caribbean and beyond.

The official ceremony will begin at precisely 5:00 p.m. EC. The public is invited to share in the momentous occasion via live online streaming on the Open Campus’s website at www.open.uwi.edu .

Honorary Doctorate

This year, The UWI Open Campus will confer an Honorary Doctorate on His Excellency the Rt. Hon. Dr. Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds of St. Kitts and Nevis for Public Service leadership – Doctor of Science (DSc).

Also, The UWI Open Campus will confer an Honorary Doctorate on Mr. Franklyn McIntosh of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for his work as a Musical Director/Composer – Doctor of Letters (DLitt).

The UWI Open Campus 2020 Valedictorian

The Open Campus 2020 Valedictorian is Mrs Latoya Atkinson, who will be graduating with First Class Honours from the Open Campus’ BSc. Management Studies (Human Resource Management) programme. Mrs Atkinson was born in Nassau, Bahamas to Jamaican parents.

Combining her passion for people and service, Latoya decided to embark on a career in Human Resources. It was her quest to learn everything from the ground up that led her to pursue the BSc. Management Studies (Human Resource Management) with the UWI, Open Campus. Latoya successfully balanced the demands of a family, a full-time job, and her studies and is now graduating with a 4.21 Grade Point Average.

Latoya credits The UWI Open Campus with her desire to be a lifelong learner. She is an advocate for continuous improvement and self-development. She pontificates that one is never too old to learn something new and encourages others to pursue their passion and maximise their potential.

As is customary, Mrs Atkinson will deliver the Valedictory Speech on behalf of her colleagues from across the region.

You are invited to join us via YouTube (http://open.uwi.edu/livestream) or Facebook (http://facebook.com/uwiopencampuscaribbean) as we celebrate the hard work and dedication of the graduating Class of 2020!