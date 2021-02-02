STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED IN ST. LUCIA

In an address to the nation on the National Television Network, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet announced the declaration of State of Emergency effective tomorrow Wednesday February 3, 2021.

This comes in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 here in St. Lucia, following what many consider a lax adherence to the protocols over the holiday season.

The failure to adhere to the protocols at bars and unbridled partying has alarmed officials and others throughout the island.

The State of Emergency will come with a 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM curfew. however, supermarkets and pharmacies will remain opened during the State of Emergency.

The initial duration of the State of Emergency will be 7 days, which is the maximum period of time without the approval of the Governor General. A re-evaluation of the conditions in St. Lucia will dictate whether an extension will be sought from the head of State.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet also announced that the COVID vaccines will be on island sooner than had been anticipated for mid to the end of March. He said arrival will be in mid February and rollout is expected at the beginning of March.

Also stated was that 3000 tablets have been distributed to students around the island and that a further 5000 tablets, which are already on island, are expected to be distributed over the next two weeks.

Visitors to the island will now require a negative PCR test within five days before arrival, as opposed to the previous seven day requirement.

Testing for COVID-19 will be greatly enhanced with the Forensic Laboratory adding testing capacity and antigen testing in decentralized locations.

More info as it becomes available.