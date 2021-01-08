St. Vincent Records Covid-19 Surge With 55 New Cases

St Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, January 7 confirmed 55 new COVID-19 cases of which three are imported and 52 are nationals without a recent history of travel.

A release from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said the three imported cases are non-nationals who arrived on island between December 31, 2020 and January 4, 2021 with negative PCR test results, and subsequently tested positive during quarantine.

The 52 new cases among nationals without a recent history of travel bring the total number of local cases under investigation to 80.

“There are currently five distinct clusters to which most cases can be linked. Contact tracing, further linking and testing related to all of these local cases are ongoing,” the release from NEMO said.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded 204 cases of COVID-19. One hundred and two persons have recovered and 102 remain active. All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared by two negative tests.