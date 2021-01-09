St. Lucia Records Highest One Day Number of COVID-19 Cases – 43

Press Release

Today Saturday January 9, 2021 the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of forty three new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to 438.

One of the cases is a non-national. Case #422 is a 43 year old male. He was placed in quarantine pending receipt of test results. He has since been placed in isolation.

The other forty two cases are Saint Lucian nationals ranging in age from 14 years to 64 years. They are from the Dennery, Castries, Gros-Islet, Micoud, Anse La Raye, Choiseul, Babonneau and Laborie districts.

They were seen at a community respiratory clinic, where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19. The majority of the cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases. While awaiting receipt of their test results, they were placed in quarantine by a health practitioner.

Epidemiological links have been established for thirty of these cases so far. Investigations are on-going by the contact tracing team to determine the possible existence of links for the other twelve cases. Arrangements have been made to place these individuals into isolation.

The Ministry of Health also reported a total of five recoveries for today, January 9, 2021. This brings the total number of active cases presently in country to 119.

As we note the increase in cases being diagnosed, it is important that we are reminded that we are all vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. We should all take personal responsibility to keep everyone safe and protected from the virus. Even in the small settings with family and friends, let us practice the simple measures to minimize exposure to the virus.

The Ministry of Health reminds everyone to consistently practice the infection prevention and control guidelines: – Wash your hands often during the day using soap and flowing water – Wear a mask in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, chin and nose – Maintain a distance of six feet from others – Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms – If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical care at the closest community respiratory clinic The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.