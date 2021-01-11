Shark Attack in St. Kitts

Reports coming out of St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday stated a person is alive but undergoing emergency surgery in the Nevis hospital following a shark attack earlier in the morning.

Director of Marine Resources for St. Kitts and Nevis Mark Williams said that a rare shark attack occurred in the vicinity of Booby Island in the Narrows, between the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to further reports a group of seven kayakers headed out from St. Kitts to Booby Island where they some of them exited their kayak and went swimming in the waters around the uninhabited island.

While swimming one of the female swimmers was attacked and sustained serious injuries to one of her legs.

The group was rescued by the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard and conveyed to Oualie Beach on Nevis where the victim was then transferred to Alexandra Hospital in Charlestown where she underwent emergency surgery.

The group included medical students from one of the medical universities based in St. Kitts.

This is the second accident involving a shark and swimmer to be reported in this immediate region. A French tourist was fatally injured from shark bites in St. Martin while swimming in Orient Bay on Thursday, December 10.