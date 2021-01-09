Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh Receive Covid-19 Vaccine

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh were administered their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine moments ago at Windsor Castle by the royal household doctor. According to protocols for the application of the vaccine, it is expected the next dose will be administered in two weeks.

The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are among around 1.5 million people in the UK to have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and includes nearly a quarter of the most elderly, vulnerable patients.

It is unusual for the Palace to comment on private health matters of the monarch and the duke, however Her Majesty decided the information should be made public to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation which has been rife in recent times.

The Queen and Philip have been spending the lockdown in England sheltering at their Windsor Castle home after deciding to have a quiet Christmas at their Berkshire residence, and forgo the traditional royal family gathering at Sandringham.

To date, 2.96 million people in the United Kingdom have been infected with the Coronavirus with 79,833 deaths. January 8, 2021 saw one of the highest number of reported cases with 1325 testing positive.

Britain became the first country to grant emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, after issuing the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in early December.

On January 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced another national lockdown in England, closing schools and asking Britons to stay home for all but a few necessary purposes, including essential work and buying food and medicine. This is the country’s third national lockdown and will remain in place until at least mid-February, officials said.