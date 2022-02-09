Prime Minister Philip J Pierre Tests Positive For Covid-19

In a Facebook post the Government of St. Lucia revealed that Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the release, [Pierre] “underwent a routine PCR test and on Tuesday, February 8th , 2022, received a positive PCR test result. As per public health protocols, he is presently isolated and will continue working from home.”

The Facebook post went further to state the prime minister is fully vaccinated, and has received his booster shot.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 21,768 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The number of currently active cases is 2056 with 52 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of them is in critical care.

To date, a total of 51, 582 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 873 are partially vaccinated and 6, 451 have received their booster shot.

Health officials have continues to lament the low rate of vaccination in Saint Lucia and have implored citizens via radio, TV, social media, and other means, to get vaccinated. Conspiracy theories and the influence of misinformation via social media have been blamed for the reluctance of many to become vaccinated.

Concerns have also been expressed as Monday is the day of the week when the Cabinet of Ministers meets and means that all ministers would have been in close contact with Pierre. If that is the case it is possible that the entire Cabinet of ministers in Saint Lucia could be quarantined pending Covid-19 test results.

To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 261 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 81.