PRIME MINISTER ALLEN CHASTANET TO ADDRESS NATION TONIGHT

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet will Address the Nation this evening,
Tuesday 2nd February 2021 at 6:00PM on Saint Lucia’s National Response to COVID-19.

The Prime Minister’s update to the nation will follow a consultative meeting with the
National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC) and various
stakeholders.

Prime Minister Chastanet will speak on new and existing protocols and the island’s
overall Covid-19 response.

The public is invited to tune in to the update to the nation which will be carried live by
the National Television Network (NTN) and partner nations.

