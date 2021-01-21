Ninth COVID-19 Death Recorded

The Ministry of Health and Wellness late Wednesday January 20, 2021 received confirmation of five new cases of COVID-19 from a batch of 168 COVID-19 and reports the recovery of 10 cases of COVID-19. All cases are nationals who range in age from 23 years to 71 years.

Two cases are from the Castries district and three from the Gros-Islet district and were all seen at community-based respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19 and placed in quarantine while awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Members of the contact tracing team are conducting the necessary investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases.

Currently there are 353 active cases in care, with one requiring critical care and all others stable. This brings the current total number of cases diagnosed in St. Lucia to 718.

The Ministry of Health also reports confirmation of Saint Lucia’s ninth COVID-19 related death. The individual is a 71 year female who was in care at the Respiratory Hospital.

She had been diagnosed with an underlying medical condition prior to her passing on January 17, 2021.