Lucian Team Winning BIG at Goodwill Swim Championships in T&T

Saint Lucia’s swim team attending the 26th. Goodwill Swimming Championships which commenced on Friday August 19, 2022 at the National Aquatics Center in Balmain, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago has continued to rake in the medals.

Since their arrival, the team has already captured 10 bronze, 2 silver, and 3 gold medals.

The 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 100m backstroke, the 4×50, mixed freestyle relay, and the 4x100m medley relay events were held on Friday, August 19.

Saturday’s scheduled events included the 100m individual medley, the 200m individual medley, the 50m freestyle, the 100m breaststroke, the 4x50m medley relay, and the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Finally, on Sunday, August 21 the competition begins at 7:30 am and includes the 200m freestyle, the 50m backstroke, the 100m butterfly, and the 4x50m freestyle relay.

8-year-old Sapphire Parks won a bronze medal in the 100m Freestyle Girls 8 & Under as well as a Gold in the 50M Breaststroke Girls 8 & Under.

Ziv Reynolds achieved a silver in the 50M Breast 15-17 boys.

Sapphire Parks has set a new SC Age Group record for 8 & Under girls 100m Freestyle. The old record was held by Fayth Jeffrey in a time of 1:21.20. Sapphire broke that record in a time of 1:18.25 Girls 15-17 relay team- Courtney Paul, Maliyah Henry, Caitlyn Polius and Anyka Holder won a bronze medal in the 400m medley relay.

Also competing in the Goodwill Swim Meet are Grenada, Suriname, Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica, Bahamas, and host country Trinidad and Tobago.

Team Saint Lucia returns home on Monday August 22.