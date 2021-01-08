Kindergarten Registration for Castries Schools Extended

Press Release

The Department of Education has extended Kindergarten Registration for the Academic Year 2021/2022, for schools within the Castries basin, from January 11th to the 18th, 2021 online at www.kregistration.education.gov.lc. This late registration exercise will facilitate parents and guardians who have not registered their child/ward for entry into kindergarten for the following schools:

Anglican Infant

Vide Bouteille Primary

St. Aloysius RC. Boys’ Infant

Ave Maria Girls’ Infant

Camille Henry Memorial

Carmen Rene Memorial

Gordon & Walcott Memorial Methodist

Morne Du Don Primary

Parents and guardians should snap photos of the documents and upload them as instructed on the website. A valid email address is required for login, confirmation of registration, and future communication on the process. The following documents will be required for registration:

The child’s Birth Certificate

Immunization Certificate or Health Card with completed Three and a half or five-year Developmental Assessment as applicable

One passport size photo

Job letter (if applying based on workplace, salary details are not needed)

Parent’s utility bill for proof of residence (if applying based on residence)

For further information /clarification, please call 468-5259/ 4685258 or WhatsApp 720-3252.

The Department of Education thanks parents and guardians for their kind cooperation and encourages all to continue observing all COVID-19 protocols.