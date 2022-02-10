Former MP Edmund Estephane Arrested and Charged In Dennery

According to informed sources former Member of Parliament, Edmund Estephane has been arrested and charged in Dennery earlier this afternoon.

This stems from an incident which occurred on the side road near his home in Dennery on January 14, 2022 and involving a police officer.

Police were called to the scene but no arrests were made at that time.

Two charges have been filed.

Edmund Estephane first became a member of parliament after winning the 2006 elections for the United Workers Party. He subsequently won the Dennery South constituency seat in 2011 and 2016 until he was ousted in the July 26, 2021 polls.

