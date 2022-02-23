Double Homicide Reported at La Toc

Residents of the La Toc Road area reported hearing gunshots during the early morning hours and called police to the scene.

Two individuals, one male and one female, were found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead. The bodies were found on a walkway a few hundred yards from Government House.

Another male individual was found with stab wounds and rushed from the scene via ambulance.

These two now bring the total number of homicides , so far, to thirteen for 2022.

This story is unfolding and police are on the scene.

Meanwhile, reports from Gros Islet are of two males shot overnight on Marina Streen near Annie’s Bakery in what is described as a drive-by shooting – both have been hospitalized.