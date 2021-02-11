COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in St. Lucia

The RSS (Regional Security System) Fairchild Metro III touched down at the George Charles Airport about 4 PM this afternoon with precious cargo. In its hold were 2000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine from the Government of Dominica.

On-hand to receive the shipment were Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and Minister of Health Mary Isaac.

Boxes of the vaccine were handed over to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and Minister of Health Mary Isaac as the aircraft sat on the tarmac at Vigie. This donation will bolster the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign which will be launched soon by the Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday February 10, 2021, Saint Lucia also received 1000 doses of the vaccine from the Government of Barbados.

These vaccines which have been received from regional counterparts will be used in the rollout of the first phase of vaccinations for 1500 front-line workers, including medical personnel, state security including the police, fire service, correctional officers and paramedics.

The Government of Saint Lucia has extended sincere gratitude to the Governments of Barbados and the Commonwealth of Dominica for their acts of generosity.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet announced Tuesday at the House of Parliament that 74,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive on island before the end of February.