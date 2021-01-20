COVID-19 Protocols Tightened Following Spike In Numbers

The National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC), held a press conference today, January 20, to inform the public on updated COVID-19 health and safety recommendations implemented to control the third wave of coronavirus in Saint Lucia.

These include:

Work from home and reduce contact meetings. Effective Friday, Jan. 22 for a 10-day period.

Business hours of operation scaled back from 11 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Essential and non-essential activities allowed to continue include gas stations, supermarkets, financial services/insurance, restaurants (take out services only), manufacturing, exports, hardware stores, public transportation, vendors on rotation, agriculture crop and livestock sectors, call centers, hotels (for international arrivals), doctor’s offices, diagnostic and lab services, pharmaceutical services, law offices, utility companies, media companies, customs brokerage firms, and essential government services. Effective Friday, Jan. 22 for a 10-day period.

Prohibition of all social gatherings. Contact limited to immediate households. No permissions allowed for mass gatherings, social events, or loud music. Effective Friday, Jan. 22 for a 10-day period.

Prohibition of all social gatherings with special exemption for worship and religious activity to take place. These may operate using a blended approach of physical services (limited to 25 people) and online services. Effective Friday, Jan. 22 for a 10-day period.

Restrictions on the sale and public consumption of alcohol. Public consumption of alcohol is also prohibited. Effective Wednesday, Jan. 20 for a 21-day period.

Restrictions on dining services – take-out only. Effective Friday, Jan. 22 for a 10-day period.

Prohibition of sporting activities, including gyms. Special provisions apply for individuals or immediate-family households to exercise in safe, open air spaces and one-on-one personal training. Effective Friday, Jan. 22 for a 10-day period.

Closure of all schools public and private, to remain operational exclusively via multimedia platforms. Special provisions apply. Effective Friday, Jan. 22 for a 10-day period.

All recommendations take effect from Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at 6 p.m. (with the exception of the sale and public consumption of alcohol). The updated recommendations will be Gazetted, available via local newspapers and accessible online. Additional information can be obtained via 311.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, said the situation will be closely monitored during the 10-day restriction period, and protocols may be revised if necessary.