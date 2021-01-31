COVID-19 Protocols Extended To Wednesday February 3

Press Release

In an effort to continue to manage the Covid-19 pandemic in Saint Lucia the existing protocols will continue until Wednesday 3rd February 2021.

On January 22nd 2021, the Government of Saint Lucia rolled out a series of Covid-19 prevention and control protocols for a ten-day period in order to curtail non-essential movement to limit the spread of Covid-19.

A meeting of the National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC) and stakeholders will take place on Tuesday 2nd February 2021 to further review the existing protocols and chart the way forward. Following which, the Prime Minister will update the nation with regard to the implementation of any new measures.

The announced decisions which still stand are as follows:

WORK FROM HOME AND REDUCED CONTACT MEETINGS

All organizations and businesses should continue to implement a Blended Service/Operations Approach where possible for all operations and employees. Additionally, where possible, there should be a complete move to staff and board meetings being held virtually/online platform.

BUSINESS OPERATING HOURS (COVID19 ACT, SECTION 17)

All Business Operations And Commercial Activities Must End By 9:00PM Daily, as guided by The COVID19 (Prevention & Control) Act, Section 17(2)(b). This requires all businesses – including supermarkets and restaurants – to completely shut its doors and dismiss staff by 9:00PM. Separate provisions apply for Essential Service, Manufacturing and Agricultural, Call Centres and the Hotel sector.

ESSENTIAL AND NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES

ACTIVITIES ALLOWED TO OPEN: gas stations, supermarkets, financial services (inclusive of insurance, all with a blended approach), restaurants (take out service only), manufacturing, exports, hardware stores, public transportation, vendors on rotation with protocols, agricultural sector, call centers, hotels for international tourists, doctor’s offices, Diagnostic and lab services and other health support services, pharmacies, law offices and accounting offices with blended approach, utility companies, media services, customs clearance and brokerage services, postal/courier services, auto garage services, auto parts and auto tire repair services.

Essential Government services include – critical government agencies/ministries, hospitals, fire station, police and immigration, Air and sea ports, infrastructure department, NEMO, public utility companies.

PROHIBITION OF ALL SOCIAL GATHERINGS

NO Social Gatherings at this point. In public and private settings, individuals are to limit their contact to their immediate households. NO allowance is given for mass gatherings, social events (of any kind), or loud music permits.

PROHIBITION OF ALL SOCIAL GATHERINGS – Faith based Organizations

All Daily, Regular Church and Religious Services may operate using a blended approach of physical and online services. Where there is such physical service, such an assembly is limited to Twenty-five (25) persons inclusive of Religious leaders and other service officials. Separate provisions apply for special religious rites, including Christenings, Weddings and Funerals. Those services may operate using a blended approach of physical and online, but where there is physical service such assembly is limited to ten (10) persons.

RESTRICTIONS ON ALCOHOL SALES

Liquor License suspension at Supermarkets, Minimarts, community grocery shops, Gas Station, Restaurants and Bars. Liquor licenses remain suspended until February 10th 2021.

RESTRICTIONS ON IN-DINING RESTAURANT SERVICES

Restaurants and Food Vendors are to restrict services to “Take-Away” only, as “In-Dining” Services are strictly prohibited. Alcohol-licensed restaurants and vendors must abide with the updated policy for Liquor suspension.

PROHIBITION OF ALL SPORTING ACTIVITY, GYMS INCLUDED

All Non-Contact and Contact Sporting Activities, Inclusive of In-Door and outdoor trainings, local competitions, gym workouts or social activities are prohibited. Special provisions apply for individual or immediate family households to exercise in a safe, open-air space. These activities may include running or walking, cycling, home-gyms, yoga etc. Special permission granted for training athletes requiring one-on-one coaching/training for non-contact sports. Special permission granted for 1-on-1 personal training.

SUSPENSION OF FACE-TO-FACE CLASSROOM TEACHING

All schools (public and private) are to remain physically closed and exclusively operational via virtual instruction/teaching. The exceptions are or separate requirements apply for (public and private) education systems to facilitate in person teaching for the following categories: Students of Medical schools, Grade 6, Tertiary Educational Institutions, Secondary Schools (Forms 4 and 5), NELU, Students who are sitting CSEC, other exams and preparing for practical evaluations.

For more information on Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response visit covid19response.lc