COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives in St. Lucia

St. Lucia has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths along with 34 positives and 219

negatives. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 611.

The cases are all Saint Lucian nationals ranging in age from 1 year to 64 years. They are from the Castries, Soufriere, Babonneau, Gros-Islet, Dennery, Anse La Raye and Vieux-Fort districts.

These new numbers come in light of spikes in positive cases following the Christmas and New Year holidays. As the numbers increase it must be noted that there have been expectations of such an increase as it has been observed that many people over the holidays were not observing the established protocols.

It is just over 14 days since the New Year celebrations and numbers did indeed begin to increase within the 14 day period when an infected person is expected to exhibit signs and symptoms of the infection.