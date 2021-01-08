BREAKING NEWS – Prime Minister of TnT, Dr Keith Rowley Admitted to Hospital with Cardiac Issues

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley has been admitted to West Shore Medical Hospital in Port of Spain to be treated for a cardiac issue.

He was brought to the private hospital in Cocorite, about three miles northwest or Port of Spain, by his security detail.

He arrived about around 5p.m, and was kept for tests and observation.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young issued the following statement,

“I wish to advise that Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago had some discomfort this afternoon and as a precautionary measure he decided to seek medical attention and have a check up.

“At this time, we are pleased to advise that the Prime Minister is in good spirits.”

“Out of an abundance of caution he will be kept for observation and further tests will be conducted.”