Barbados PM Mia Mottley Among 8 Who Received COVID Vaccine

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley is among eight people who recently received the vaccine for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Minister of Health Jeffrey Bostic, Attorney General Dale Marshall and five medical front line workers also received the vaccine.

“My arm is a little sore but, other than that, I am in good shape,” said Mia Mottley.

She said that is due to receive the second vaccine in a few weeks, as are the others.

Additionally, Mottley said an emergency supply of vaccines for front line workers and the most vulnerable may become available thorough the COVAX facility by the end of January.

Mottley was speaking during a live press briefing on Thursday. Minister of Health Jeffrey Bostic, Senior Medical Officer of Health Dr Anton Best and head of the Harrison Point Isolation Facillty, Dr Corey Forde, gave updates during the press conference. Head of the Health Commuications Team, Ambassador Elizabeth Thompson also participated.

The Prime Minister said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Dr Jerome Walcott had been working “feverishly” this week for access to other vaccines.

She repeated that accessing vaccines for small states can be challenging and it was necessary to form partnerships to get the benefit of pricing, hence working with the COVAX facility.