Unspecified Number of Babonneau Secondary Teachers Exposed to COVID-19 Virus

In a late Sunday night press release, the Ministry of Education informed the public of the decision that the Babonneau Secondary School will revert to Distributed Learning for the period 18th to 20th January, 2021.

It went further to state that this was “out of an abundance of caution for our students, staff and wider community, as some of the teachers may have been exposed to the COVID-19 Virus.”

The press release did not specify how many teachers had been exposed and under what circumstances. Press release follows: