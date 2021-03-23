Android apps Crashing: Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Tunein, More…

Androis users have been reporting a series of frustrating issues with popular apps like Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Tunein, and more, with apps reportedly crashing and having problems opening.

The issues started late yesterday and have continued to causing much grief for millions of users worldwide. Android users have flocked to social media to discuss the app issue they’re facing and find a fix.

The issue is due to a system component called Android System WebView that lets Android apps display web content.

“We are aware of an issue with WebView causing some apps on Android to crash for some users,” Google said in a statement to The Verge last night. “We are currently working to fully validate the scope and a fix is in progress.”

As more and more Android users tweet about the issues they’re encountering, thankfully, a fix may have been discovered. It has been reported that uninstalling ‘Android System WebView’ via the Google Play Store fixes the app crashing issues users are experiencing.

Although this was reportedly working for many Android users, what worked for me, minutes ago, was updating ‘Android System WebView’ in the Google Play Store. You should do this manually, as any rollout of the fix will take some time to move through the Android ecosystem. YMMV.