Allen Chastanet Covid-19 Positive

Results conveyed today for a Covid-19 test taken on Tuesday have confirmed former prime minister Allen Chastanet as positive for the virus.

In today’s episode of Keeping It Real on SKY FM, host Norbert Williams and Minerva Ward revealed the results of Chastanet’s test results. Soon afterwards he called in to the station and encouraged all Saint Lucians to be safe and observe the protocols.

He disclosed that on Tuesday he began feeling symptoms of a sore throat and stuffiness and as a result got a test. He further revealed that he is isolated to his bedroom and receives his meals outside the door. He continues to encourage all Saint Lucians to get vaccinated to minimize any effects of Covid-19 in the event they become infected.

It was only two days ago, on February 9, that Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre tested positive for Covid-19 and is also in isolation and doing well, according to reports.

Chastanet apologized to his constituents for not being able to visit the constituency of Micoud South as intended and thanked them for their continuing support.

Allen Chastanet in SKY FM interview soon after testing positive for Covid-19.