ALL LIQUOR LICENSES SUSPENDED FOR 21 DAYS

All alcohol sales have been suspended effective Wednesday January 20, 2021.

This as a result of a decision taken by the Cabinet of ministers and conveyed to an emergency NEMAC meeting this afternoon.

This action has been taken because of the current spike in positive COVID-19 cases which have been attributed to increased social activity inspite of protocols in place.

Retorts from around the island have highlighted numerous parties and bar activities over the holidays and regular days with alcohol identified as the cause of large crowds and breaches of the COVID-19 protocols.

In an effort to curb these social activities all liquor licenses have been suspended.