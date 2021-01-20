AIR ANTILLES SUSPENDS FLIGHTS

In a press release on Tuesday January 19, from it Guadeloupe offices, Air Antilles announced the suspension of service between St. Lucia, Barbados, and Dominica.

In the brief communique’ blames the decision on “even more restrictive measures between Paris and its home base in the French West Indies, as well as increased protocol restrictions in the Caribbean islands because of the Covid pandemic.”

The Guadeloupe based carrier began flight operations in the English-speaking Caribbean on August 1, 2020. It commenced new regional routes to St. Lucia, Barbados and Dominica using its ATR42 and 72 aircraft.

A leading Caribbean airline and member of the Caribsky Alliance, mainly operated scheduled and seasonal services in the French Antilles, but had expanded its services to the CARICOM states in the wake of LIAT’s collapse.

All air services are suspended until further notice.