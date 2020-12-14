PYRAMID SCHEME BOMB BURSTS IN ST. LUCIA



A pyramid scheme which has taken root recently in St. Lucia has finally burst. According to sources the initial input of money was $500 – $1500 and has involved prominent individuals including doctors and even pastors. At least one known talk show host is reportedly an admin in the scheme.

One report is that a pastor encouraged a large number of his parishioners to jump into the scheme, promising huge rewards.

With so many people out of work, many used their savings and scarce resources hoping and praying that advice and warnings they received against getting involved in the pyramid scheme, would not become a reality.

Pyramid Scheme

Now hundreds are going berserk as no source of their expected windfall appears to hand out their anticipated payout.One victim is noted as saying he took his money for rent to enter the scheme as his wife was not working and they needed a miracle.

He is another victim of the influence of his pastor.

Meanwhile the Major Crimes unit of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force is investigating since pyramid schemes are illegal in St. Lucia.